Major US media firm, BuzzFeed, to shut down its newsroom: Report

AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 20, 2023 09:42 PM IST

"We are reducing our workforce by approximately 15 percent today...and beginning the process of closing BuzzFeed News," chief executive Jonah Peretti said.

BuzzFeed announced Thursday that it was shutting its news division, signalling the end of one of the most notable news websites of the internet era.

BuzzFeed to shutdown its news division. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)(AP)

