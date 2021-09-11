MakeMyTrip plans to add 15,000 homestays in next 18 months

With the pandemic forcing tourists to opt for non-conventional lodging options, such as homestays, to maintain safety protocols, travel portal MakeMyTrip plans to add 15,000 alternative properties over the next 18 months.

“Since 2020, we expanded the number of homestays or inventory by 90%. We are effectively adding over 1, 000 such properties on our platform every month. We have plans to add another 15, 000 stays in next 18 months,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Demand for premium and luxury hotels offering high safety standards is high, but the severity of the second wave of coronavirus has made Covid-19 safety protocols a top priority for travellers, he said, adding that MakeMyTrip is seeing pent-up demand for alternative stay.

“…homestays were being preferred as they are often secluded, devoid of large crowd and relatively safer. These were the biggest factors driving growth of the category. Of late, homestays are becoming one of the prime non-hotel options for consumers. This phenomenon was already popular globally but it is fast catching on in India as well,” Magow added.

Without divulging details of how much MMT has invested in the category, Magow said it is currently investing in tech and products, as well as business development.