Markets end day in the red; Sensex down to 60,821, Nifty at 18,100

Updated on Oct 22, 2021 03:38 PM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Equity benchmark Sensex declined 102 points on Friday, tracking losses in ITC, Maruti and Infosys amid mixed cues from global markets.

ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slipping over 3 per cent, followed by Maruti, Infosys, NTPC, HCL Tech and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Titan and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Shanghai ended in the red, while Hong Kong and Tokyo settled with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 74.90 against the US dollar.

International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.52 per cent to USD 85.05 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, offloading shares worth 2,818.90 crore, as per exchange data.

