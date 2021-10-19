Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sensex surges nearly 400 points to soar past 62,000-mark; Nifty opens at fresh record

BSE Sensex (File Photo/ANI)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 09:21 AM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied nearly 400 points to soar past the 62,000-mark in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC Bank, L&T and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets. Extending its record-setting run, the 30-share index touched an all-time high of 62,159.78 in opening deals. It was trading 357.88 points or 0.58 per cent higher at 62,123.47. Similarly, the Nifty surged 101.05 points or 0.55 per cent to 18,578.10. It touched a new intra-day record of 18,604.45 in early deals. 

L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, HUL, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel. On the other hand, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Titan, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were among the laggards. 

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 459.64 points or 0.75 per cent higher at its new closing record of 61,765.59, and Nifty surged 138.50 points or 0.76 per cent to its all-time closing high 18,477.05. 

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth 512.44 crore on Monday, as per exchange data. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals. Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended largely positive in the overnight session. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.05 per cent to USD 84.29 per barrel.

