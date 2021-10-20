Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Sensex drops over 200 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 18,400
business

Sensex drops over 200 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 18,400

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and Axis Bank.
BSE Sensex (File Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 09:21 AM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 200 points in opening trade on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors TCS, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank as market participants booked profits at higher levels. The 30-share index was trading 209.46 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 61,506.59 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty dropped 85.45 points or 0.46 per cent to 18,333.30. 

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and Axis Bank. On the other hand, Nestle India, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and HCL Tech were among the gainers. In the previous session, the 30-share index settled 49.54 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 61,716.05, and Nifty shed 58.30 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 18,418.75.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth 505.79 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data. According to market experts, investors are booking profits at every peak, adding volatility to the market. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Seoul was in the red. Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a positive note in the overnight session. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.52 per cent to USD 84.64 per barrel.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Facebook plans to rebrand company with new name: Report

Google Pixel 6 ushers in a direction for Pixel phones that’s all about power

Reliance buys 52% in designer labels of Ritu Kumar in luxury bet

Centre sanctions ad-hoc bonus to employees for FY21. Check details here
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP