Sensex opens in green at 65,094 points; Nifty at 19,355

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Monday after two days of decline amid mixed global market trends.

A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 145.44 points to 65,094.10 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 45.05 points to 19,355.20.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, NTPC, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the green while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday.

"Since the developments in the US economy are the main influences on the market, all eyes will be on the Fed chief Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹266.98 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.81 per cent to USD 85.47 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had declined 202.36 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 64,948.66 on Friday. The Nifty dipped 55.10 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 19,310.15.

