Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, 93, marries for fifth time: See photos

Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul who retired from the boards of Fox and News Corporation last year, married for the fifth time with Elena Zhukova at his Moraga vineyard estate in Bel Air, Los Angeles, The New York Times reported. Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova posing for a photo during their wedding ceremony at his vineyard estate in Bel Air, California.(AP)

Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova posing for a photo.(AP)

Elena Zhukova, 67, was seen carrying a bouquet of white flowers as she wore a stunning ankle-length, off-the-shoulder white dress reportedly designed by Emilia Wickstead while Rupert Murdoch chose a dark suit paired with sneakers.

Guests included Robert K Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, and Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corp, it was reported. The couple's relationship began through Rupert Murdoch's third wife, Wendi Deng, reports suggested.

Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova during their wedding ceremony.(AP)

Elena Zhukova is a retired molecular biologist who was previously married to billionaire energy investor Alexander Zhukov.