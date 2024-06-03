Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, 93, marries for fifth time: See photos
Elena Zhukova, 67, was seen carrying a bouquet of white flowers as she wore a stunning ankle-length, off-the-shoulder white dress.
Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul who retired from the boards of Fox and News Corporation last year, married for the fifth time with Elena Zhukova at his Moraga vineyard estate in Bel Air, Los Angeles, The New York Times reported.
Elena Zhukova, 67, was seen carrying a bouquet of white flowers as she wore a stunning ankle-length, off-the-shoulder white dress reportedly designed by Emilia Wickstead while Rupert Murdoch chose a dark suit paired with sneakers.
Guests included Robert K Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, and Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corp, it was reported. The couple's relationship began through Rupert Murdoch's third wife, Wendi Deng, reports suggested.
Elena Zhukova is a retired molecular biologist who was previously married to billionaire energy investor Alexander Zhukov.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News