Meet Andy Jassy who will replace Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO
Amazon Web Services (AWS) chief Andy Jassy will replace billionaire founder Jeff Bezos as Amazon.com's next chief executive officer.
Here's what we know about the incoming CEO:
** Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 and has a MBA from Harvard Business School.
** "I took my last final exam at HBS, the first Friday of May in 1997 and I started Amazon next Monday," Jassy said in a Harvard Business School podcast in September. "No, I didn't know what my job was going to be, or what my title was going to be. It was super important to the Amazon people that we come that Monday."
** Jassy is married to Elana Rochelle Caplan and is the father of two children. He is also a self-proclaimed sports and music fan.
** In 2006, Jassy founded Amazon's AWS, Amazon's cloud service platform used by millions of businesses across the world. The service competes with Microsoft Corp's Azure and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud.
** Jassy has occasionally spoken out on social issues, tweeting about the need for police accountability after Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, was slain in her home by white policemen during a botched raid, and in favor of LGBTQ rights.
** Amazon on Tuesday reported its third consecutive record profit and quarterly sales above $100 billion for the first time and also announced that Jassy will replace Bezos.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Andy Jassy who will replace Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exports rise 5.37% in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15th finance commission recommendations: Centrally funded plans face the axe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI appoints external firm to audit HDFC Bank’s IT infrastructure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for $1.1 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways keeps up operating ratio despite Covid-19 losses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC tells Franklin Templeton to pay investors ₹9,122cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets rally on budgetary push, but upside is limited
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to step down from company's CEO role this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Setback for Future Group as Delhi HC halts RIL deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance Bill proposes 27 amendments in LIC Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 PSU banks likely to be out of PCA framework by March, says DFS Secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future's retail deal in doubt after Delhi High Court backs Amazon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nestle CEO seeks ways to help with Covid-19 vaccine roll out
- "The price of a vaccine for an advanced economy is negligible...but to a developing country which has been struggling already with all the impacts of Covid, on top of that to pay for the vaccine and for the services to get it applied is going to be very significant," said the chief executive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold slumps by ₹300, silver prices fall by around ₹2800
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox