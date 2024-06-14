Mercedes-Benz to invest 3,000 crore in Maharashtra, minister Uday Samant says

The company said, “Mercedes-Benz is committed to its current investment plans in India which were announced in January."
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz confirmed its investment plan for India of $24 million in 2024, adding that expanding that sum would depend on market conditions. The company said, “Mercedes-Benz is committed to its current investment plans in India which were announced in January, and which foresee an investment of about $24 million this year. Any further investments will depend on market demand.”
Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant said in a post on X that while on a tour of Germany, he met top executives of Mercedes Benz and discussed investment opportunities in the state. "
He said, "Mercedes Benz will invest ₹3,000 crore in Maharashtra this year. This will help create employment opportunities in the state," he said.
