Meta and Google, like OpenAI and Apple, persuade new users as AI space evolves

ByVishal Mathur
Jun 24, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Google’s Gemini is proficient in English and 9 Indian languages. Meta AI, for now, only understands English.

Days after Google finally made artificial intelligence (AI) assistant Gemini available to users in India, it is Meta’s turn to unlock Meta AI within WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. If you are curious about the timing of Google and Meta’s moves, it has all to do with acquiring active users, as Microsoft builds its Copilot integration across smartphones and newer Windows PCs, alongside Apple’s upcoming Apple Intelligence suite for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users.

For representational purposes only. (Reuters Photo)
For representational purposes only. (Reuters Photo)

News / Business / Meta and Google, like OpenAI and Apple, persuade new users as AI space evolves
