Meta Won’t Sign EU’s AI Code of Practice, Chief Global Affairs Officer Says

The company won’t adhere to the European Commission’s voluntary code of practice. Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer said the bloc is on the wrong path on AI.

Meta Platforms won’t sign the European Union’s code of practice for general-purpose artificial intelligence because it adds legal uncertainty and brings in measures that go beyond the scope of AI legislation in the bloc, Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan said.

Meta, the owner of Facebook, will not sign a voluntary code of practice regarding artificial intelligence.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, last week published the final version of a voluntary code of practice. Model providers can choose whether to sign the code, which EU officials said would help companies to comply with the bloc’s wide-ranging legislation on AI.

EU lawmakers approved the AI Act last year, a law that bans certain uses of AI, rolls out new transparency guidelines and requires risk assessments for AI systems that are deemed high-risk.

“Europe is heading down the wrong path on AI,” Kaplan said in a LinkedIn post. “This code introduces a number of legal uncertainties for model developers, as well as measures which go far beyond the scope of the AI Act.”

