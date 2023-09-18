MHADA Lottery 2023 for 5,311 budget homes announced. Check last date to apply

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced the lottery for 5,311 budget homes in Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts and satellite towns of Mumbai. The flats are priced between ₹9 lakh and ₹49 lakh. Out of these, more than 1,000 flats are being sold under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Centre has limited the scheme to families having annual income between ₹3-6 lakh for this scheme. As a result, it is expected that there will be more applicants for the MHADA scheme. The last date for filling online form is October 16 and the last date for payment acceptance is October 18. The lottery announcement will be made on November 7.

Dimensions and Price

According to the notification, these flats have a carpet area between 258 square feet and 667 square feet. As per MHADA, the cheapest apartment of 258 square feet carpet area costs ₹9.89 lakh. The flat with carpet area of 667 square feet is worth ₹49.81 lakh. The other details on booking can be found here.

Pune and Mumbai lottery

The latest notification comes month after the Mumbai lottery 2023. On September 6, the MHADA's Pune board had announced lottery to sell 5,863 budget homes in Pune, Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur. Out of these 5,863 homes, 2,445 are being sold on first come, first served basis.

