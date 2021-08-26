Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Microsoft promotes Panos Panay as top adviser to CEO Satya Nadella

Panos Panay oversees the Windows and Devices businesses, as well as the company’s overall product vision
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Panos Panay’s promotion was announced on Wednesday in an internal email provided to Bloomberg by a Microsoft spokesperson.. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Microsoft Corp. promoted Chief Product Officer Panos Panay to the role of executive vice president and added him to the senior leadership team, the software maker’s top advisers to Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella.

Panay oversees the Windows and Devices businesses, as well as the company’s overall product vision. A 17-year Microsoft veteran, he was part of the executive team that developed the original Surface, Microsoft’s first computer. Panay’s promotion was announced on Wednesday in an internal email provided to Bloomberg by a Microsoft spokesperson.

