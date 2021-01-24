Mukesh Ambani is world’s 11th richest billionaire. Check who else is on the list
Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani has moved up two spots to become the 11th richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With a total net worth of $79.2 billion (nearly ₹5.78 lakh crore), Ambani is the only Indian to feature in the top 36 richest billionaires in the world. The jump comes as the profit of Reliance Industries soared 12.5% during the last quarter of 2020 despite sharp revenue fall in its dominant oil-to-chemicals business.
On Friday, the Mumbai-based oil-to-telecom behemoth -- which is owned by Mukesh Ambani -- said its consolidated profit rose to over 131 billion rupees ($1.79 billion) in the last three months of 2020 from around 117 billion rupees a year earlier.
Ambani’s bet on consumer services -- telecom and retail -- seems to be paying off despite the pandemic, helping the conglomerate offset a slump in its crude oil refining business.
"At a time when the Indian economy is poised for a confident recovery, we at Reliance are humbled that we have been able to contribute to it with our Company's impressive performance in the third quarter of FY21," Ambani said in a statement. The company recorded strong growth in its telecom arm Jio, with profits soaring 15.5% during the October-December 2020 period.
Here are the top 10 billionaires of the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index:
1. Elon R Musk $202 billion
2. Jeff Bezos $192 billion
3. Bill Gates $133 billion
4. Bernard Arnault $112 billion
5. Mark Zuckerberg $104 billion
6. Zhong Shanshan $88.9 billion
7. Warren Buffett $88.4 billion
8. Larry Page $88.4 billion
9. Sergey Brin $85.5 billion
10. Steve Ballmer $81.6 billion
(With agency inputs)