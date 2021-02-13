Mutual funds reduce stake in key Nifty stocks in January
- In January, local MFs trimmed their positions in Reliance Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, PowerGrid Corp. of India and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, according to data sourced from Edelweiss Alternative Research and ACE MF.
Indian mutual funds (MFs) cut their holdings in Nifty stocks in January, as retail investors continued to withdraw money from equity schemes with indices setting new records.
In January, local MFs trimmed their positions in Reliance Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, PowerGrid Corp. of India and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, according to data sourced from Edelweiss Alternative Research and ACE MF.
Data showed Reliance was the most-sold stock by MFs in the month with an outflow of ₹2,081 crore. Shares of Reliance fell 7.22% in January. Currently, it has 23 buy, seven hold and five sell ratings by analysts on Bloomberg.
Despite the sell-off by equity funds in January, RIL remains one of the top 10 holdings by almost all mutual fund houses.
“Most fund houses have rejigged or rebalanced their portfolio, which is why they have cut shareholdings in Nifty major heavyweights. Typically, fund houses have high exposure to index stocks and, hence, the sell-off in these companies in a month do not necessarily reduce their holdings by a big margin,” said Abhilash Pagaria, an analyst at Edelweiss Securities Ltd.
Other top stocks that were sold by MFs in January include Infosys ( ₹2,011 crore), Bharti Airtel ( ₹1,203 crore), PowerGrid ( ₹1,031 crore) and TCS ( ₹986 crore). Domestic MFs were net sellers in Bharti Airtel while foreign institutional investors raised their stakes in telecom stocks. Data shows telecom stocks received $355 million in January from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
“It’s quite possible that the MSCI-benchmarked active funds and other FPIs could have accumulated key telecom stock Bharti Airtel. The company in January finally received 100% FII approval. The FIIs will further add Bharti Airtel (fresh flows of $700 million) in February because MSCI has increased the weight of the stock,” said Pagaria. The Bharti Airtel stock has risen 8.6% in January. Currently, it has 30 buy, two hold and zero sell ratings by analysts on Bloomberg.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), with an inflow of ₹927 crore, was the most bought stock. Other top stocks that MFs bought in January were HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and Larsen and Toubro. The funds also bought initial public offerings (IPOs) worth ₹1,200 crore. Out of the new issues, IRFC got the major chunk followed by Indigo Paints, which got ₹140 crore, and Home First, which received ₹120 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EaseMyTrip aims for listing by March 31 despite travel slump
- The company will look to exploit a surge in liquidity in primary markets that has led to blockbuster demand for IPOs in recent months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A flurry of IPOs set to hit India in 2021
- “More than $60 billion has been invested in India’s internet startups in the past five years, with around $12 billion in 2020 alone. Many of these leaders, which operate businesses are now on the cusp of listing,” HSBC Global Research said in a February 2021 report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gap in talks with Myntra for a potential tie-up
- The business transition is a work in progress, the people cited above said, seeking anonymity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mutual funds reduce stake in key Nifty stocks in January
- In January, local MFs trimmed their positions in Reliance Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, PowerGrid Corp. of India and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, according to data sourced from Edelweiss Alternative Research and ACE MF.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chanda Kochhar gets bail in money transfer case
- Kochhar on Friday appeared before the special PMLA court, following summons by the court. Her lawyer, advocate Vijay Agarwal, then sought bail for her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tata Motors names Marc Llistosella as its India head
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPI inflation eases in January, IIP returns to growth path in Dec
- The inflation numbers are in keeping with the RBI’s projection of a moderation in price levels, and lower than the 4.45% projection made by a Reuters poll of economists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi extends time for submission of comments on proposal on appointment of MDs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank of England imposes tougher rule on banks in first post-Brexit proposal
- The central bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority said it won’t allow lenders in the country to get a capital benefit from their investments in software technology. The decision contrasts with a move by the EU last year to allow its lenders to get a break on capital worth up to 20 billion euros
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record 100 million smartphones shipped in H2 2020 in India: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SoftBank-backed Coupang reveals revenue surge ahead of US IPO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Credit Suisse pays $600 Million to settle US mortgage case
- The plaintiff, MBIA Insurance Corp., said late Thursday that it had reached an agreement, after a post-trial court decision that ordered the Swiss bank to pay about $604 million in damages. The settlement means there will be no appeal trial.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Industrial production grows by 1 pc in December
- According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, the manufacturing sector output grew by 1.6 per cent in December 2020. Mining output declined by 4.8 per cent, while power generation grew 5.1 per cent in December 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex ends 12.78 pts higher at record 51,544.30; Nifty slips 10 pts to 15,163.3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICICI Bank money laundering case: Chanda Kochchar granted bail
- ED filed a complaint against Kochhars and the Dhoots on November 3, 2020 and accused eight companies in the money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox