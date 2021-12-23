Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / ‘National interests trump everything’: Singer Wang cuts ties with Intel, sides with Xi over Xinjiang issue
business

‘National interests trump everything’: Singer Wang cuts ties with Intel, sides with Xi over Xinjiang issue

Intel faces mounting criticism in China after it asked suppliers not to use Xinjiang labor or products.
Intel faces mounting criticism in China after it asked suppliers not to use Xinjiang labor or products. The company sent a letter in December asking them not to use labor or procure goods and services sourced from the country’s far western region.(Reuters)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Bloomberg |

The lead singer of one of China’s most popular boy bands has severed ties with Intel Corp., the first concrete backlash against the US chipmaker after its opposition to Xinjiang labor came to light this week.

Wang Junkai, the TFBoys frontman and brand ambassador for Intel Core, will terminate all partnerships with the US company immediately, his studio said in a statement posted to social media platform Weibo Wednesday. The studio said it had repeatedly asked Intel to “express a correct stance,” but the chipmaker had yet to respond. 

“National interests trump everything!” the studio wrote in its post.

Intel faces mounting criticism in China after it asked suppliers not to use Xinjiang labor or products. The company sent a letter in December asking them not to use labor or procure goods and services sourced from the country’s far western region. Intel representatives declined to comment on Wednesday.

TFBoys have performed multiple times at CCTV’s Lunar New Year gala and at other national holiday celebrations, suggesting the band enjoys the government’s support. The 22-year-old Wang, who also goes by the English name Karry, had cut ties with Dolce & Gabbana in 2018 after the Italian brand posted a video deemed by many to denigrate Chinese people. 

RELATED STORIES

Western governments including the US have accused Beijing of employing forced labor in Xinjiang, including in the cotton industry, and imposed sanctions over alleged human rights abuses. China has repeatedly dismissed the allegations as lies and retaliated with sanctions of its own. 

The Communist Party’s Global Times cited unnamed analysts as warning that while no official measures had been taken by China, the severing of ties by the pop idol “serves as a fresh warning siren” to Intel and other foreign companies that wanted to profit from the Chinese market, but were at the same time seeking to undermine the country’s core interests. 

As of Thursday morning, Wang had more than 80 million fans on Weibo. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
intel corp. xinjiang uyghur autonomous region
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP