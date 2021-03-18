Home / Business / Nazara Technologies issue on offer. Check IPO status
business

Nazara Technologies issue on offer. Check IPO status

At the end of day 1, the mobile gaming platform IPO was subscribed four times.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:45 AM IST
The issue received bids of more than 11.7 million shares against over 2.9 million shares on offer, PTI reported citing an NSE update.(iStock)

Mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies witnessed a strong response to its initial public offer (IPO), which was released on Wednesday. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed company has set the IPO price band at 1,100 to 1,101 per equity share. The issue is expected to get over 583 crore at the upper end of the price band and is scheduled to close on Friday.

At the end of day 1, the mobile gaming platform IPO was subscribed four times. The issue received bids of more than 11.7 million shares against over 2.9 million shares on offer, PTI reported citing an NSE update. The issue of more than 5.29 million equity shares was subscribed 36 per cent by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), the portion of non-institutional investors got subscribed 2.85 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 16.75 times.

The managers of the offer are ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India). Link Intime is the registrar to the issue.

Also Read | Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet officials amid rise in Covid-19 cases

The stock was assigned a 'subscribe' rating by Aditya Birla Money, reported investing.com. “The gaming industry is set to grow at over 30 per cent CAGR over 2020-2023E on the back of high mobile growth, rising Internet penetration and increasing number of gamers. Nazara has widespread presence both in terms of geography and product portfolio, which offer strong growth visibility,” Aditya Birla Money said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gold price slightly up at 45,270; silver rises by over 1,000

Sensex 350 points higher at 50,161, Nifty at 14,800 in opening trade

Vistara to upgrade 787-9s for long haul

BSNL eyes 4G rollout in 18-24 months: Dhotre

Jhunjhunwala held an 11.77 per cent stake in the company as of March 2020, according to the red herring prospectus document of the offer with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

For the year ending March 2020, the company has booked a loss amounting to over 266 million, as per the documents. Risk factors stated by the company involve losses of the group company in the last three financial years, any failure to grow existing relationships within the gaming ecosystem, distribution network and scale which can impact profitability and business growth etc.

The company is quoting a grey market premium of 840, Mint reported grey market trackers. The listing of equity shares is aimed at enhancing the brand name and providing liquidity to the existing shareholders. The shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
initial public offering rakesh jhunjhunwala
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP