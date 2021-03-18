Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet officials amid rise in Covid-19 cases
A day after Delhi recorded the highest spike in daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in more than two months, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to hold a review meeting with the health minister, health secretary and other officials, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.
The meeting has been called to review the rise in Covid-19 cases, said health minister Satyendra Jain.
Delhi on Wednesday recorded 536 coronavirus disease cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months, and three more people died, officials from the health department said. The national capital witnessed a steep rise in active cases which rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago, according to the health bulletin.
The 536 cases on Wednesday took the infection tally to 645,025 and 6.31 lakh people have recovered so far. Three new fatalities took the toll to 10,948, while the positivity rate rose to 0.66%, the bulletin said. On Tuesday, 425 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.61%.
Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" to people turning complacent, not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".
There were 585 Covid-19 cases reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures. The numbers had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.
