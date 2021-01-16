IND USA
Need to support economic revival, financial stability: RBI Governor

The regulated entities on their part need to strengthen their internal defences to identify emerging risks early and manage them effectively.
PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:23 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses media conference, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said the financial stability is a public good, and its resilience and robustness need to be preserved and nurtured by all stakeholders.

Delivering the 39th Nani Palkhivala memorial lecture through a virtual platform, he said the central bank has directed its policy efforts to put in place a state-of-the-art national payments infrastructure, ensuring safe, secure, efficient and cost-effective robust payments ecosystem.

The Reserve Bank of India is positioning itself to provide an enabling environment where regulated entities are catalysed to exploit these new avenues while maintaining and preserving financial stability, he said.

The regulated entities on their part need to strengthen their internal defences to identify emerging risks early and manage them effectively, Das added.

"Financial stability is a public good and its resilience and robustness need to be preserved and nurtured by all stakeholders. We need to support economic revival and growth, we need to preserve financial stability," he said.

