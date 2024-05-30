Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph's definition of success: ‘Staying married to the same woman’
Marc Randolph- Netflix co-founder and former CEO- said that it is very important to have a good work-life balance. To ensure the same, one crucial rule that that entrepreneur has followed is spending time with his wife. For over 30 years, he said that he made sure never to schedule a meeting after 5 pm on a Tuesday because Tuesday evenings were reserved for his wife.
He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I've worked hard, for my entire career, to keep my life balanced with my job. In my book, I write about my Tuesday date nights with my wife. For over thirty years, I had a hard cut-off on Tuesdays. Rain or shine, I left at exactly 5 pm and spent the evening with my best friend. We would go to a movie, have dinner, or just go window-shopping downtown together."
He said that he did not even entertain any last-minute questions or requests on Tuesday evenings as “those Tuesday nights kept me sane. And they put the rest of my work in perspective.”
“I resolved a long time ago to not be one of those entrepreneurs on their 7th startup and their 7th wife. In fact, the thing I'm most proud of in my life is not the companies I started, it's the fact that I was able to start them while staying married to the same woman,” he added.
Marc Randolph said that the definition of success for him is work-life balance as it also helped him spend more time with his children and he has also been able to pursue his other passions in life.
“That’s my definition of success,” he concluded.
