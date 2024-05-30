JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon reads 5 newspapers in the morning: ‘I get up at 4.30 and then…’
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon said, “I wake up usually at 4:35 am. I read five papers you'll be happy to hear in a very specific form.”
Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon shared his morning routine in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. When asked about how he starts his day, Jamie Dimon said that he reads newspapers in the morning to catch up with US and global events.
He said, “I wake up usually at 4:35 am. I read five papers you'll be happy to hear in a very specific form.” He then listed the order in which he picks and reads newspapers to catch up with business news, views as well as global events.
“I flip through the Post because everyone else does it. I read the front page of The Washington Post — any story they find very interesting, and the business section — which is very narrow, and the editorials — some very smart people at the editorials there," he said.
Jamie Dimon then reads the New York Times and two other newspapers. He shared, “I read The New York Times front section beginning to end all of it — whether I like what they're saying or not, and I read their business section — which isn't great. I read the WSJ front section, exchange (section) next, and then the FT (Financial Times)."
There's also a reason to why he picks the specific newspapers, he said, adding, “The reason I do FT last is because all the other ones are very much skewed to the US. And you know, we operate in 100 countries, so the FT gives you a better view, like The Economist."
“I read The Economist every weekend of what's going on in Pakistan, India, the UK, the Middle East, and China. The Economist is unbelievably well done. FT covers all that ground, too. So I love it," he said.
