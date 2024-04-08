 ‘Netflix fires employees with adequate performance’: What Reed Hastings said on platform's success - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Netflix fires employees with adequate performance’: What Reed Hastings said on platform's success

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2024 03:01 PM IST

Netflix aims to fill each position with the best person based on how well they can be a team player, Reed Hastings said.

Netflix cofounder and executive chair Reed Hastings talked about the five key elements of streaming giant's corporate culture and what makes the company a success. He reflected on seeking high standards, removing performers based on work, chasing references and pushing people to speak up as some of the ways in which corporate culture at Netflix works.

Netflix co-founder and director Reed Hastings talked about what makes the company successful. (AFP)
Netflix co-founder and director Reed Hastings talked about what makes the company successful. (AFP)

Here are top five reasons why Netflix is a success according to Reed Hastings:

  1. Team but not family

Read more: To hire chip-making professionals, Tata Group all set for huge Taiwan talent hunt

Netflix aims to fill each position with the best person based on how well they can be a team player, Reed Hastings said. He said that this is “the energy driver because everyone around you is amazing, you learn so much, you attract other amazing people.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

2. Saying bye often

Read more: Job openings: Campus placements may fall over 50% this year. Here's why

Reed Hastings said, "The reward for adequate performance is a generous severance package. We want people to feel like, 'I'm trying really hard and I'm gonna give my all and if it doesn't work out, I've got a parachute.'”

The company offers a minimum of four months' severance in the US and above-average packages in other countries, he said, adding, “The fact that there's a big severance package makes it easier for the manager to cut that person and try to find someone else who will be a rock star in that role.”

3. References please

Netflix makes sure to call the references that prospective candidates provide. Reed Hastings said that the process begins with a LinkedIn search for mutual connections. He added, "When someone's on Zoom they're much less likely to lie to me. I can ask a couple questions and they don't feel like it's being recorded and so it creates an appropriate intimacy but also a semi-anonymity.”

4. Keeping or letting go

Read more: Motilal Oswal says India having a mini goldilocks moment: ‘Embracing Amritkaal’

Netflix pushes managers to take "keeper test" once every quarter or so, he said, adding, “If we wouldn't fight to keep someone, we should proactively give them a generous severance package and try to find someone that we might well fight to keep.”

5. Remain open and honest

Reed Hastings said that for him “to disagree silently is disloyal.” He added, “Sometimes if to help them grow I've got to be willing to argue with my manager, then that's okay.”

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / ‘Netflix fires employees with adequate performance’: What Reed Hastings said on platform's success
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On