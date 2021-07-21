Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Netflix to add video games as subscriber growth slows
business

Netflix to add video games as subscriber growth slows

On Tuesday, the Netflix announced it will offer video games in its subscription plans at no extra cost, but didn’t say when that service will launch or the games it will be developing.
By Lata Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, parts of which continue to be impacted, represented about two-thirds of its paid net adds in the period at 1.02 million.(AFP)

American video streaming platform Netflix is seeing enthusiasm for over-the-top (OTT) content wear off as several parts of the world relax restrictions put in place to contain Covid. The company added only 1.5 million paid memberships globally in the June quarter. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, parts of which continue to be impacted, represented about two-thirds of its paid net adds in the period at 1.02 million. The firm had added 3.98 million paid subscriptions in the March quarter with 1.36 million of these coming from the APAC region.

“The reason we’re doing them is to help the subscription service grow and be more important in people’s lives,” Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

