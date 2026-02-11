Neural Dispatch: Perplexity’s Model Council, Meta’s Avocado and Super Bowl ads

Cognitive warmup. A few thoughts to start off with. Random, unrelated musings, but wanted to get these off my chest. (Unsplash) It was in August of 2025 when AI startup Perplexity made a cheeky $34.5-billion bid to buy the Chrome browser from Google. Aravind Srinivas was all over social media feeds, and you wouldn’t have been criticised for feeling he’s larger than life (and that Perplexity is awesome). Here we are, six months later, and the latest peep we have heard from Perplexity is the Model Council. How times change, when a bubble is to be kept inflated. Secondly, it is being reported that Nvidia Corp. will pause new gaming GPU releases in 2026. The reason? A global memory chip shortage is believed to be the reason. You don’t say, Nvidia? The same shortage (and driving up prices, mind you) that you played a big role in causing? ALGORITHM This week, on Neural Dispatch: Deliberating Perplexity’s AI Model Council

Understanding Anthropic’s Opus 4.6 model

Meta Platforms’s Avocado diet. A council of AI models, deliberating your query Perplexity’s Model Council, which the AI company dubs a multi-model research feature that brings several models together for one answer, is perhaps that push for that subjective relevance and accuracy for specific queries, which should’ve been tackled much earlier.

Call me an optimistic pessimist by nature, but to have a number of frontier reasoning large language models (LLMs) at work, the chances of getting precise (and correct) information do not increase—different AI models have different gaps, but what you’ll likely get are a variety of viewpoints, calculations or deductions. I wouldn’t say 100% regarding anything about AI is spot on, because that would mean assuming AI is absolutely right (which it isn’t, almost ever). Perplexity says three models will work on a prompt or query if the user selects the Model Council (for instance, the query would run across Claude Opus 4.6, GPT 5.2, and Gemini 3.0 in parallel), which is reliant on a synthesiser model that reviews the outputs, resolves conflicts where possible, and gives the user an answer that shows where the models agree, and where they differ. I’d like you to ponder over a few things. Every AI model, as I have already alluded to, has strengths and weaknesses. By having more than one model work on a query, the chances of gaps remaining at the end reduce quite a bit.

I’d say cross validating findings, creative idea brainstorming such as curating a travel plan, and researching information would be areas where a Model Council method would work well in.

The Model Council is also a smarter way of having multiple models work, rather than having to switch between them.

For now, don’t assume you’d get access to the Perplexity Model Council without having to pay big bucks for it — this is exclusive to the Max subscription tier, which will cost $200 per month (around ₹ 18,200). Anthropic’s Opus 4.6 model is better than anything else? Anthropic PBC has released Opus 4.6, what it calls their “most intelligent model” and a “direct upgrade from Opus 4.5”. This AI model is apparently suited for enterprise and knowledge work, and improves on its predecessor in deep reasoning as well as planning, a bigger context window of up to 1 million tokens (the first Opus-class model to do so) which is good news for working with larger datasets and documents), strong coding skills and what Anthropic insists is adaptive thinking skills.

Of course, as is the case with any model release, there are always a number of benchmarks neatly depicted in graphs to show superiority. Opus 4.6 is supposedly better than anything else including Gemini 3 Pro and ChatGPT 5.2 in GDPval-AA (for knowledge work), BrowseComp (for agentic search), Terminal-Bench 2.0 (for coding) and Humanity's Last Exam tests (for multi-disciplinary reasoning). "Opus 4.6 often thinks more deeply and more carefully revisits its reasoning before settling on an answer," Anthropic says. Sure. Is the avocado ripe yet? Meta Platforms Inc. is in pursuit of AI rivals Google, Anthropic and OpenAI, particularly likely to be feeling the pressure from Google which has taken its lead from 2025 into this year, and Anthropic has particularly dialled up the enterprise focus. Meta is believed to have internally delivered a new model, a proprietary one at that, dubbed Avocado. Mind you, it was only last year that CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the Meta AI communications pitch had called the Llama models "most advanced in the industry". Also, in the last year, Meta has embarked on a multi-billion-dollar hiring spree to fast-track its AI efforts. Expect Avocado to release in some form later this summer, and we'll increasingly get clarity on this model as time goes by. You know where to stay tuned? Here, on Neural Dispatch.