New Apple iPhone SE 4 may come with a single rear camera, alleged hands-on video shows

The upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature a single rear camera, an alleged hands-on video showed. A display of Apple iPhone handsets in an Apple Inc. store in central London, UK, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025(Jason Alden/Bloomberg)

The 10 second video by by tech tipster Majin Bu was posted on X (Formerly Twitter) on Sunday January 26, 2025, and depicts the new SE 4 as featuring a design quite similar to the iPhone 14.

This model may be launched sometime around the end of April this year and may even be named as the iPhone 16e instead of iPhone SE 4 due to the similarities it has, according to an NDTV Profit report.

Among the SE series, this may also be the first to feature face identification as well as come with Apple's 5G modem.

It will also feature a larger battery, USB Type-C charging, and either an A17 Pro or an A18 Bionic chip along with at least 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

It may even be the first SE to feature Apple Intelligence with artificial intelligence (AI)-integrated Siri, image generation and smart writing tools.

Tipster Evan Blass also had previously revealed that the iPhone SE 4 might get a "dynamic island" which is an oval-shaped area at the top of the screen to display alerts, notifications, and other interactive elements.

The phone may also come with a single 48 mega pixel primary camera with Smart HDR and a 'night mode' for crisper camera quality after dark.

It may be priced less than $500 and in India, may cost somewhere between ₹43,000 and ₹49,000, according to the report.