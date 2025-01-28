iOS 18.3 update released with new Apple Intelligence upgrades, bug fixes, and more- All details

After about a month-long wait, Apple has finally rolled out the stable version of the iOS 18.3 update to compatible devices. Now, users can easily download the new OS update to install new features and experience improvements with bug fixes. Reports suggest that iOS 18.3 is not a major update for iPhone, yet it includes some crucial features including Apple Intelligence that provide users with an improved smartphone experience. If you have been eagerly waiting for the iOS 18.3 update, then here’s everything you need to know about what’s new and what has been fixed, making your iPhone experience smooth and seamless. Check out all the new features coming with iOS 18.3 update.(Bloomberg)

Also read: iOS 18.3 released: New Visual Intelligence features coming to iPhone 16 series

iOS 18.3 release: What’s new?

Apple has introduced some new features and changes for the iPhone that simply make smartphone use easier. While some features are exclusive to the iPhone 16 series due to Apple Intelligence limitations, however, several other features will be coming to compatible iPhones. Here’s a list of everything that’s new in iOS 18.3 update:

1. iOS 18.3 brings back the repeated operations feature to the iPhone’s Calculator app. It was removed with the first iOS 18 update and it has been introduced again.

2. The iPhone 16 series Camera Control button now gains support for Auto Exposure and Auto Focus Lock.

3. Notification Summaries for News and Entertainment app has been temporarily disabled due to recent controversy over false and accurate information. For other apps, it will now appear in italicised text to differentiate them from other notifications.

Also read: iOS 18.4 expected to launch in April with Siri upgrades, new languages, and more

4. Visual Intelligence via the Camera Control button gains new features for iPhone 16 models. It will now be able to create events on the Calendar and identify plants, animals, pets, etc.

5. Genmoji is now available on Messages, allowing users to create personalised emojis directly via direct chat.

6. Lastly, Apple had fixed over 20 bugs to enhance the user experience.

Steps to download iOS 18.3

Step 1: Go to the Settings app on your iPhone

Step 2: Locate General and click on Software Update.

Step 3: If the update has been rolled out in your region, iOS 18.3 will pop up showcasing what’s new.

Step 4: Simply download and install the iOS 18.3 update

Step 5: You’ll be prompted to enter your passcode and agree to the terms and conditions to proceed with installation.

Step 6: The update will take a few minutes to get installed on the device and it will automatically restart as part of the process.

Also read: iPad 11 set for a major upgrade with A17 Pro chip, enhanced connectivity, and new magic keyboard