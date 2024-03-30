New credit card rules in April 2024 for SBI Card, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank: Complete details here

Major credit card issuers announced changes in their credit card rules which could impact customers. Credit card holders of SBI Card, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Yes bank will see the following changes which will come into effect in April 2024: These are the new credit card rules in April 2024 for SBI Card, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank.

SBI credit card changes in April: SBI Card announced that accrual of reward points on rent payment transactions will be discontinued for certain credit cards from April 1, 2024. These will include: AURUM, SBI Card Elite, SBI Card Elite Advantage, SBI Card Pulse and SimplyCLICK SBI Card. Additionally, accumulation of reward points on rent payment transactions for certain credit cards will on April 15.

Yes Bank credit card changes in April: YES Bank credit cards that spend ₹10,000 or more in a calendar quarter will be eligible for complimentary domestic lounge access.

ICICI Bank credit card changes in April: As per ICICI Bank website, “Starting Apr 01, 2024, you can enjoy One complimentary airport lounge access by spending Rs. 35,000 in the preceding calendar quarter. Spends made in the preceding calendar quarter will unlock access for the subsequent calendar quarter. To be eligible for complimentary lounge access in Apr-May-Jun, 2024 quarter, you need to spend a minimum of Rs.35,000 in the January-February-March 2024 quarter and similarly for following quarters.”

Axis Bank credit card changes in April: Spending on fuel, insurance, and gold/jewelry will not be eligible for basic or expedited EDGE REWARD Points, Axis Bank said while spends threshold for annual fee waiver will exclude expenses on Insurance, Gold/Jewelry & fuel categories.