New credit card rules in April 2024 for SBI Card, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank: Complete details here
New credit card rules in April: Credit card holders of SBI Card, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Yes bank will see changes that will come into effect in April 2024.
Major credit card issuers announced changes in their credit card rules which could impact customers. Credit card holders of SBI Card, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Yes bank will see the following changes which will come into effect in April 2024:
Read more: Bank holidays in April 2024: Banks closed for 14 days across states. Check state-wise list here
SBI credit card changes in April: SBI Card announced that accrual of reward points on rent payment transactions will be discontinued for certain credit cards from April 1, 2024. These will include: AURUM, SBI Card Elite, SBI Card Elite Advantage, SBI Card Pulse and SimplyCLICK SBI Card. Additionally, accumulation of reward points on rent payment transactions for certain credit cards will on April 15.
Yes Bank credit card changes in April: YES Bank credit cards that spend ₹10,000 or more in a calendar quarter will be eligible for complimentary domestic lounge access.
Read more: New tax rules come into effect from April 1: Here's all you need to know on basic exemption limit and rebate
ICICI Bank credit card changes in April: As per ICICI Bank website, “Starting Apr 01, 2024, you can enjoy One complimentary airport lounge access by spending Rs. 35,000 in the preceding calendar quarter. Spends made in the preceding calendar quarter will unlock access for the subsequent calendar quarter. To be eligible for complimentary lounge access in Apr-May-Jun, 2024 quarter, you need to spend a minimum of Rs.35,000 in the January-February-March 2024 quarter and similarly for following quarters.”
Read more: Credit card rules to NPS: 5 money-related changes that will come into effect in April 2024
Axis Bank credit card changes in April: Spending on fuel, insurance, and gold/jewelry will not be eligible for basic or expedited EDGE REWARD Points, Axis Bank said while spends threshold for annual fee waiver will exclude expenses on Insurance, Gold/Jewelry & fuel categories.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs