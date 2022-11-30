New rules from December 1: These changes to become applicable. Check details

At the start of each month, some new and updated rules come into effect. These changes have a direct impact on the life of the common man and, therefore, it becomes important to know what these are.

From December 1, the following changes will come into effect:

(1.) Punjab National Bank ATM card: To protect you from fraud, PNB has revised the procedure to withdraw money using the bank's debit card. Now, after inserting the card in the machine, you will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP to withdraw the cash. Also, your ATM PIN will still be required.

(2.) Jeevan Pramaan (life certificate): November 30 is the deadline for pensioners to submit their Jeevan Pramaan digital life certificate. Failure to submit in time may lead to their pension being stopped.

(3.) LPG prices: In November, the price of a commercial LPG was slashed (by ₹115 per unit). On the other hand, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been unchanged since July. This time, therefore, oil making companies (OMCs) may slash prices of domestic cylinders.

(4.) Time table of trains: Due to fog, Railway makes changes to the time table of trains, and operates them as per the new timings. The new timings, as well as the impacted trains, will become known on December 1.

(5.) Bank holidays: According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday list, there will be a total of 14 non-working days in December. These include festivals, Sundays, and second/fourth Saturdays.

