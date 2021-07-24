Nirmala Sitharaman says honest taxpayers should be recognised

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that honest taxpayers deserve to be recognised for dutifully paying their taxes and helping the nation progress. She praised taxpayers for discharging their tax duties even in the face of financial constraints brought by the pandemic. The minister was interacting with the I-T department on the 161st anniversary of Income Tax Day.

"The minister observed that the honest taxpayers deserve to be recognised for the contribution they are making to the progress of the nation by dutifully paying their due share of taxes... She also lauded taxpayers for discharging their compliance obligations despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic," an official statement said.

Also Read: Finance ministry issues order on 28% DA, DR from July 1

Sitharaman also lauded the department for ensuring the process remained hassle-free and transparent, reported PTI. “ Chairman, CBDT Shri JB Mohapatra & Members, CBDT called on the Hon'ble Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman on the occasion of IncomeTaxDay, 2021. Hon'ble FM extended her felicitations to the Income Tax Department,” I-T department tweeted from their official Twitter handle.

Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman J B Mohapatra also took to praising the department for their efforts. Mohapatra lauded tax officials for carrying out their twin roles of acting as the nation’s revenue generator and offering seamless service to the masses, reported news agency PTI.