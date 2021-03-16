Home / Business / Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next 2 years, to trim costs
Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next 2 years, to trim costs

It said in a statement it expects about 600 million euros ($715 million) to 700 million euros of restructuring and associated charges by 2023.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:50 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: The Nokia logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)

indiFinnish telecoms group Nokia said on Tuesday it plans to cut between 5,000 and 10,000 jobs within the next two years to trim costs and invest more in research capabilities.

