Not planning to change retirement age of govt employees: Centre

The centre announced on Wednesday that it is not considering to change the retirement age of government employees. Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others also seen.(ANI Photo/Sansad TV)

"No proposal to change the retirement age of government employees is under consideration of the government," a PTI report quoted Union Minister of State for Personnel Singh as having said.

Singh also said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that the government does not have a policy to abolish the vacancies created due to the retirement of employees.

When asked whether any government employees' union or organisations had demanded changes in the retirement age, the report quoted the minister as having said that "no formal proposal has been received from staff side of National Council (Joint Consultative machinery)."

When asked to share the details of the retirement age of the central and various state government employees and the reasons for non-uniformity in their retirement age, Singh said that "no such data is centrally maintained in the government as the subject matter falls in the State List."

Last November, a viral post circulating on social media platforms had claimed that the centre decided to increase the retirement age of central government employees by two years, from the current age of 60 to 62, effective from April 1, 2025.

However, the claim got debunked as fake by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) which responded stating that “the claim circulating on social media regarding the increase in the retirement age of central government employees is fake. There is no truth to this post.”

The fake post had claimed that the age was increased due to rising life expectancy, increased demand for experienced employees, reducing pension costs, and administrative continuity.