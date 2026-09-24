NSE share price: All you need to know about National Stock Exchange IPO big bang debut

NSE shares made their stock market debut on Thursday at ₹1,800 on the BSE, a 0.84% premium over the issue price of ₹1,785. The stock later rose 3.36% to ₹1,845, taking the National Stock Exchange's market valuation to ₹4,53,123 crore.

NSE shares began trading at ₹1,800 on the BSE on Thursday. (REUTERS)

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The ₹22,569-crore initial public offering was subscribed nearly six times on the final day of bidding on Monday, with institutional investors driving demand. The issue generated around ₹90,300 crore in bids and marked NSE's entry into the listed market after its listing plans remained stalled for nearly a decade amid regulatory hurdles, including those linked to the co-location controversy.

Also Read: ₹1,800, rise 3.36% to ₹1,845">NSE shares make market debut at ₹1,800, rise 3.36% to ₹1,845

NSE listing: 8 things you need to know

1. What was the NSE listing price?NSE shares began trading at ₹1,800 on the BSE on Thursday. This was ₹15 above the issue price of ₹1,785 (upper band), translating into a 0.84% listing gain.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. What is the NSE share price today?NSE shares moved higher after making their debut, rising to ₹1,845 during Thursday's trading session. The price was 3.36% above the IPO issue price of ₹1,785, according to figures cited in a PTI news agency reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. What is the NSE share price today?NSE shares moved higher after making their debut, rising to ₹1,845 during Thursday's trading session. The price was 3.36% above the IPO issue price of ₹1,785, according to figures cited in a PTI news agency reported. {{/usCountry}}

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3. What was the NSE IPO price?The IPO had a price band of ₹1,700 to ₹1,785 per share, with ₹1,785 set as the final issue price. NSE shares subsequently began trading at a premium to that price on the BSE.

Also Read: NSE IPO listing today: Strong investor demand, but stock may see a modest debut

4. What is NSE's market valuation?NSE's market valuation stood at ₹4,53,123 crore after its shares began trading. The valuation reflects the market value assigned to the exchange following its listing.

5. How big was the NSE IPO?The NSE IPO was worth ₹22,569 crore, making it India's second-largest public issue. The offering comprised an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares held by existing shareholders.

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6. How much was the NSE IPO subscribed?The issue received nearly six times the number of shares on offer by the close of bidding on Monday. Demand for the IPO stood at nearly ₹90,300 crore, with institutional investors showing strong interest.

Also Read: Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty see positive start; NSE IPO receives 6x subscription on final day

7. Where does the NSE IPO rank among India's biggest?NSE's ₹22,569-crore offering ranks as India's second-largest IPO. Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870-crore issue in 2024 remains ahead, while NSE's offering was larger than LIC's ₹21,000-crore IPO in 2022.

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8. Why was the NSE listing significant?The listing came after NSE's plans to go public had remained on hold for nearly 10 years. According to PTI, regulatory hurdles, including those related to the co-location controversy, had contributed to the delay in the exchange's listing plans.