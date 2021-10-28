Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Nykaa IPO opens today, 3-day subscription window will close on Nov 1
business

Nykaa IPO opens today, 3-day subscription window will close on Nov 1

FSN E-Commerce, which operates Nykaa, said on Wednesday that it received bids for 40 times the number of shares it plans to sell to anchor investors in its IPO. Nykaa was founded by former investment banker Falguni Nayar in 2012.
Nykaa is known for its beauty products.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 05:35 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Nykaa, the e-commerce beauty company, is set to launch its intial public offering (IPO) on Thursday. FSN E-Commerce, which operates Nykaa, has priced its IPO at 1,085 to 1,125 per share, giving the company a valuation of as much as $7.11 billion.

Ahead of the launch of its IPO, FSN E-Commerce said on Wednesday that it has raised 2,396 crore from anchor investors. The company has decided to allocate a total of 21,296,397 equity shares to anchor investors at 1,125 a share, aggregating to 2,395.84 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

The company also received bids for 40 times the number of shares it plans to sell to anchor investors in its IPO, news agency Reuters reported, indicating strong interest in the sale.

BlackRock Global Funds, Fidelity Funds, Nomura, Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, T Rowe Price, Tiger Global Investments Fund, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are among the investors that participated in the anchor book.

RELATED STORIES

Nykaa has said that it will use the IPO proceeds to set up new retail stores, fund capital spending and repay debts.

The IPO of FSN E-Commerce Ventures comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 41,972,660 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholders.

The issue will open for public subscription on October 28 and conclude on November 1.

Founded by former investment banker Falguni Nayar in 2012, Nykaa is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nykaa initial public offering ipo watch
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Clear dues towards Air India’: Centre directs ministries, departments

Centre proposes sale of small LPG cylinders at ration shops

Shina Ibu's market value tops $23 bn; higher than Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel

Sensex drops 207 points; Nifty ends below 18,250
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP