Nykaa Q3 Results: Net profit up 98% to 16 crore, revenue up 22%

Nykaa Q3 Results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa, released its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24). The company reported a rise of 98 per cent in net profit at ₹16.2 crore. The beauty retailer's revenue from operations rose 22.3 per cent to ₹1,789 crore, as per the quarter 3 results.

