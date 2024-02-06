 Nykaa Q3 Results: Net profit up 98% to ₹16 crore, revenue up 22% - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Nykaa Q3 Results: Net profit up 98% to 16 crore, revenue up 22%

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 04:35 PM IST

Nykaa Q3 Results: The beauty retailer's revenue from operations rose 22.3 per cent to ₹1,789 crore, as per the quarter 3 results.

Nykaa Q3 Results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa, released its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24). The company reported a rise of 98 per cent in net profit at 16.2 crore. The beauty retailer's revenue from operations rose 22.3 per cent to 1,789 crore, as per the quarter 3 results.

Nykaa Q3 Results: Signage of Nykaa at company's head office in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)
    HT News Desk

