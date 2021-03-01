Oil prices climb after progress on huge US stimulus bill
Oil prices rose more than $1 on Monday on optimism in the global economy thanks to progress in a huge U.S. stimulus package and on hopes for improving oil demand as vaccines are rolled out.
Brent crude futures for May rose $1.07, or 1.7%, to $65.49 per barrel by 0042 GMT. The April contract expired on Friday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.10, or 1.8%, to $62.60 a barrel.
"Oil prices are recovering this morning in line with most risk assets on the back of the U.S. stimulus bill passing the House and as central banks continue to sabre rattle to ward off market-implied financial tightening," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, wrote in a note on Monday.
US House of Representatives passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday. Democrats who control the chamber approved the sweeping measure by a mostly party-line vote of 219 to 212 and sent it to the Senate, where Democrats planned a legislative manoeuvre to allow them to pass it without the support of Republicans.
More positive news on the coronavirus vaccination front and signs of an improving Asian economy also boosted prices.
A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously on Sunday to recommend Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot for widespread use, and US officials said initial shipments would start on Sunday.
J&J expects to ship more than 20 million doses by the end of March and 100 million by midyear, enough to vaccinate nearly a third of Americans.
Over in Japan, a private survey showed factory activity expanding at the fastest pace in over two years in February, adding to signs of a rebound in Asian growth.
On the flip side, investors are betting that this week's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, a group known as OPEC+, will result in more supply returning to the market.
"More supply needs to come onto the market to ensure OPEC+ meets incremental demand and keeps internal discipline ducks in a row," Innes added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance arm raises stake in transportation firm SkyTran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-commerce seeks a slot in India’s trade basket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSBs plan ₹70,000 crores fund to boost agri sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weak Q3 data likely to drag stocks further
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil prices climb after progress on huge US stimulus bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea extends currency swap agreement with Switzerland for 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goldman’s consumer chief Ismail Makes shock exit for Walmart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sovereign gold bond opens for subscription tomorrow. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After the worst start in 30 years, gold losses sheen this February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese investment in Australia plunges due to souring relation, Covid-19 impact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not an unmixed blessing’: RBI report amid plan for digital currency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine of top 10 firms lose nearly ₹2.2 lakh crore in market valuation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi shares drop as US pins Khashoggi murder on crown prince
- While President Joe Biden’s administration imposed only modest new sanctions on the kingdom, it’s expected to announce more action on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's coal import drops 12 % to 181 million tonnes in January-April period
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
96% people faced drop in earnings during lockdown: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox