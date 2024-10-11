Ola Electric's BOSS 72-hour Rush sale: Check last date and discounts

Ola Electric's "BOSS 72-hour Rush" sale will run from October 10 to October 12, according to an Economic Times report which added that this gives customers discounts on the Ola S1 series of electric scooters. Ola Electric S1 Pro electric scooters lined up

What are the discounts and perks on offer at Ola?

A significant discount is available with the S1 X 2kWh model, which will make prices go as low as ₹49,999. However, stocks for these are limited for each day.

Customers can also get up to ₹25,000 off on other versions of the S1.

The flagship S1 Pro can be had with a ₹5,000 exchange bonus.

What are the original prices of Ola’s S1 lineup?

Ola's budget-friendly S1 X series comes in 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh variants and cost ₹74,999, ₹87,999, and ₹1,01,999, respectively.

The premium versions including the S1 Pro and S1 Air, are priced at ₹1,34,999 and ₹1,07,499, respectively.

What are some additional benefits for customers?

Customers can also get exclusive perks such as an 8-year or 80,000 km battery warranty valued at ₹7,000, financing offers up to ₹5,000, a complimentary MoveOS+ software upgrade worth ₹6,000, and even charging credits up to ₹7,000.

What are the details of Ola's new #HyperService Campaign?

Ola has also launched its #HyperService campaign aiming to expand its service network to 1,000 centers nationwide by the end of 2024.

Ola also aims to train one lakh third-party mechanics by 2025 to be able to work on their vehicles.

