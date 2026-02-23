Edit Profile
    Olectra Greentech wins ₹1,800-crore electric bus order from Telangana

    EVEY, a unit of Olectra Greentech, has to supply, operate and maintain of 1,085 electric buses for intracity operations in Telangana.

    Updated on: Feb 23, 2026 2:16 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    A unit of Olectra Greentech Ltd. has won an order to supply 1,085 electric buses to Telangana, amid a push for clean mobility sweeping Indian states.

    The agreement with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation spans a 12-year contract period, ensuring a long-term revenue stream for Olectra Greentech. (AI Image)
    The agreement with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation spans a 12-year contract period, ensuring a long-term revenue stream for Olectra Greentech. (AI Image)

    EVEY Trans Pvt. Ltd. has received two so-called Letters of Award worth a total of 1,800 crore from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation for supply, operation and maintenance of 1,085 electric buses for intracity operations, according to an exchange filing on Monday (23 February 2026).

    • The order includes 1,025 units of 12-metre Non-AC electric buses and 60 units of 12-metre AC electric buses.
    • Olectra Greentech, which is the primary supplier to EVEY, has to complete the order within the next 20 months.

    The contract is structured under a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) or Opex model, a common framework in Indian public transport intended to reduce the upfront capital burden on state utilities.

    The agreement spans a 12-year contract period, ensuring a long-term revenue stream for Olectra Greentech through recurring maintenance and operational support.

    The transaction qualifies as a related-party transaction conducted on an “arm’s length” basis. No interest from Olectra’s promoters or group companies was reported in TGSRTC—the awarding entity.

    • Tushar Deep Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Tushar Deep Singh

      Tushar is an assistant editor with HT Digital, tasked with building the HT Business vertical on the Hindustan Times website. He writes on all things business, with outsized focus on India's auto sector and AI-driven technology. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle.Read More

    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices, Budget 2026 LIVE on Hindustan Times.
    Olectra Greentech Wins ₹1,800-crore Electric Bus Order From Telangana
