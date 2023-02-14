Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On ‘Attrition Problem At Zomato’, CEO Deepinder Goyal shares a ‘fact’

business
Published on Feb 14, 2023 05:31 PM IST

Since November last year, the company has seen two co-founders leave, and laid off 3% of its staff.

Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Zomato CEO and co-founder Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday issued a statement over what he said was ‘a lot of chatter about the culture at Zomato after a series of exits over the last few months.’

In the statement posted on his Twitter account, Goyal put out a ‘fact.’ The statement was titled ‘Attrition Problem At Zomato.’

“There are more than 200 people at Zomato who have spent more than 7 years at the company,” he wrote, adding that this includes more than 50% of the Gurugram-headquartered firm's ‘top 50’ members.

Many of these employees, he said, have been around since 2011-12 – Zomato was founded in July 2008 – and some are, in fact, in their second and even third stint with the company.

“We are proud of the high performance, culture driven organisation that we are creating, and will continue to look for high quality talent which wants to commit to a growth mindset, and extra-terrestrial performance,” concluded Goyal.

Exits from Zomato

In November last year, co-founder Mohit Gupta left Zomato, while in January, Gunjan Patidar, a co-founder who was serving as CTO, resigned from the food delivery platform. Also, a day after announcing Gupta's exit, the company had confirmed it will lay off around 3% of its workforce.

Last month, however, it announced around 800 vacancies, amid a slew of layoffs at tech giants such as Meta, Twitter, Wipro, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and more.

Topics
zomato deepinder goyal
