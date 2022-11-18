Home / India News / Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns

Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns

india news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 08:38 PM IST

Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-a-half year back, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.

Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns(Reuters Photo)
Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns(Reuters Photo)
PTI |

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Friday said its Co-founder Mohit Gupta has resigned from his post.

Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-a-half year back, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.

Also read: Bengaluru: Zomato restores a restaurant review after taking down

In a message sent to the Zomato which was shared on the BSE by the company, Gupta said he is "deciding to move on from Zomato to seek the other unknown adventures that life holds for me".

Zomato said Gupta was not designated as key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and the listing regulations, while making the voluntary disclosure of his resignation.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zomato
zomato

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out