Bengaluru: Zomato restores a restaurant review after taking down

Food delivery app Zomato has restored a restaurant review posted by a Bengaluru resident after it was taken down citing company 'policy'. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal responded to reviewer - Disha Sanghvi - who said a colleague and she were left with a 'severe case of food poisoning' after eating at a restaurant in the city's Koramangala neighbourhood.

"I wrote a review on Zomato... found many people had a similar experience (at that restaurant). Zomato took down the review..." she said and shared a screenshot of a message from Team Zomato', which said, "... review is in violation of our content guidelines. Thus, it has been pulled down on grounds of mentioning health code violations... Zomato is not the appropriate platform for reporting health code violations... Due to this reason, your review has been deleted."

Sangvhi's message was posted on Sunday and the next day Goyal responded, blaming 'legal overthinking' for company rules that led to the deletion of her review.

"... this 'policy' within our content guidelines is a result of (legal) overthinking, and we have removed this policy with immediate effect. We have also reinstated your review already. Thank you for bringing this to our notice and influencing positive change."

Sanghvi tweeted back later on Monday and thanked Goyal for the reinstatement of the review.

"Thank you... This will do good to a lot of us. Hope all reviews are reinstated and the restaurant understands how critically harmful the quality of food is. Zomato really has a big role to play in ensuring restaurants are kept in check via reviews."

