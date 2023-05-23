Home / Business / On 2,000 note-swap, PNB clarifies there's no need to show ID, fill form

On 2,000 note-swap, PNB clarifies there's no need to show ID, fill form

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2023 11:04 AM IST

Punjab National Bank clarifies on document requirement to swap ₹2,000 currency notes.

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said there is no need to show any identity proof such as Aadhaar card or present any official verified documents (OVD) as well as need to fill any form at any of its branches to exchange 2,000 currency notes, bank officials told news agency ANI.

A bank staff member counts Indian 500 rupee notes.(PTI)

The latest notification comes after old bank forms circulated online seeking additional information from depositors to exchange 2,000 banknotes.

Earlier, the State Bank of India (SBI) dismissed speculations on requirement of filling any form or slip to swap 2,000 banknotes, saying exchanging notes ‘without obtaining any requisition slip’.

Under the ‘clean note policy’, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced rolling back of 2,000 currency notes from circulation, the swapping process of these high-value notes in all banks is set to begin from today. According to the central bank, the currency notes can be exchanged without a requisition slip or identity proof, however, few banks have mandated them for a person to swap them with smaller denominations.

aadhaar card rbi
