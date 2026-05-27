On the question of utility, AI seems to be on shaky ground

Cognitive warmup. Considering what AI companies tell us, chatbots are a mix of precise elders’ wisdom and an astrologer that never goes wrong. Now I’ll tell you a tale of an AI executive whose chatbot couldn’t deliver on either. It also becomes very clear: AI bros simply cannot read the room. Perhaps the dazzle of circular funding is blinding them to realities. When Google CEO Eric Schmidt took the stage to deliver the commencement address at the University of Arizona last week, he was repeatedly drowned out by boos when the topic of the speech veered toward AI. I wouldn’t hold it one bit against the young adults at the university, considering the absolute upheaval and anxiety AI has created in the job market over the past year.

Later, Schmidt reportedly told the graduates, “When someone offers you a seat on the rocket ship, you do not ask which seat, you just get on.” There’s tone deaf, and then there are the AI bros. I’ll say it again: learn to read the room and know when to stop talking. On a side-note, many of you may wonder why I critically analyse AI companies and their conversations. It’s simply because human well-being/safety/job security/sustenance > any tech, any day of the week.

RECKONING OF AI’s FAILURES Seemingly, the day has come—the day of reckoning for all of AI’s promises. Turns out, Starbucks has put an immediate end to using AI for inventory management. CEO Brian Niccol once believed AI would efficiently reduce product shortages or unoptimised inventory management (humans are mostly portrayed as unoptimised, till they aren’t), but it hasn’t worked out very well. It is being suggested that reasons for axing Automated Counting AI include the artificial intelligence frequently miscounted and mislabeled items, confusing similar milk types, or missing them altogether.

This conclusion was unceremoniously reached just a few months after the journey started. In September last year, Starbucks had implemented Automated Counting across stores in North America. A store worker was supposed to scan store shelves holding milk and other ingredients using a tablet, which collectively pulled data from the camera and the LiDAR scanner to identify, label and list the inventory. Basically, what’s there, what’s running low and what more to order. But if AI cannot distinguish between normal milk and soy milk even when it’s clearly written on a carton or box pack, what hope does the technology really have for being anything greater than a web search assistant or a paid intern for writers shirking effort?

There’s more.