On WFH for Twitter employees, Elon Musk says ‘staying home is fine’ if…

Just days after it was reported that Elon Musk has ended Twitter’s work-from-home policy, the new boss of the social networking platform cleared the air around the remote working policies on Sunday. Replying to a report tweeted by an unverified account that said, ‘the billionaire businessman has ordered his Ireland workforce back to Dublin by November 14,’ Elon Musk wrote: “This is false. Anyone who can be in office, should be. However, if not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine.” Musk said that Twitter employees will follow the same policy as Tesla and SpaceX.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence,” he added.

Last week, reports had claimed that Elon Musk has scrapped Twitter’s work-from-home policy and ordered its staff back to the office. He was reported to have told Twitter employees that working-from-home would no longer be allowed except in special circumstances, with such cases personally vetted by Musk. “Remote work is no longer allowed, unless you have a specific exception. Managers will send the exception lists to me for review and approval,” the tech billionaire was said to have written in an email to the employees which The Guardian, UK-based news network, claimed to have seen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter also cut close to 3,700 people this month via email as a way to trim costs following Musk’s acquisition, which closed in late October. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted on November 5 addressing the lay-offs.

Meanwhile, as a social media platform, Twitter has already launched and rolled back several features within days, including the $8 verified account via Twitter Blue, the second ‘Official’ verification label and much more. It's being debated that Musk's acquisition may plunge the social network into deeper troubles.

(With inputs from news agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON