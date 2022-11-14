Home / World News / Now, Elon Musk’s apology for ‘super slow’ Twitter; and a new feature for firms

Now, Elon Musk’s apology for ‘super slow’ Twitter; and a new feature for firms

Updated on Nov 14, 2022 06:30 AM IST

After a long spell of controversies, Elon Musk had completed his acquisition of Twitter last month.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk twitter account is seen through Twitter logo in this illustration taken, (REUTERS)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

The world’s wealthiest person is getting more and more passionate about his latest acquisition, it seems. A majority of his posts for his more than 115 million followers have been about Twitter ever since he took over the social media platform. Now, in one of the latest updates, Elon Musk has said that Twitter will offer a new feature for firms using the microblogging site very soon.

“Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them,” he wrote. Most of the newest updates that the social network is set to see are being informed to the world not via any official statements but via Musk’s own feed. Critics have been taking jibes at the tech billionaire that this may be a result of him firing about 50 per cent of the staff soon after Twitter got a new owner.

The popular platform is used by top world leaders, businessmen and sports and entertainment personalities and the slew of changes are being questioned over planning and other concerns. Meanwhile, Musk also offered an apology. He says the platform has been “super slow” in many countries. “Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline! (sic),” read his post.

Last week, he had also warned against "impersonations". This was as some accounts - using his name - were suspended. "Tricking people is not ok," the 50-year-old billionaire had written. "Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio," he had said. "We’re adding a “Parody” subscript to clarify," he further pointed out.

    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

elon musk twitter
