OPEC+ surprise sees oil soar past Gulf’s budget-balancing Levels
Brent crude now trades above fiscal breakeven prices for the four biggest oil producers in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia convinced fellow OPEC+ members to keep output largely unchanged.
The shock move by OPEC+ triggered a rally in Brent prices, which rose to almost $70 a barrel. That’s higher than annual average levels needed for the cartel’s largest producers, including Saudi Arabia, to balance their budgets this year.
If oil prices stay at current levels, “we would see fiscal surpluses for the larger Gulf Cooperation Council economies,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “This provides more fiscal space to support economic activity and recovery.”
Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price forecasts for Brent after the OPEC decision, while Citigroup Inc. said crude could top $70 before the end of this month.
Budget deficits in the Arab Gulf, where economies are reliant on oil, widened after prices crashed. OPEC+ agreed last year to take about a tenth of global supply off the market to stem the plunge and while the group has slowly rolled back some of those cuts, it is curtailing more than 7 million barrels of daily production.
Still, Brent prices have averaged just over $59 so far this year -- below the breakeven level for most gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy and OPEC’s biggest producer has posted successive budget shortfalls in the past seven years and this is expected to continue into 2024, according to projections from the International Monetary Fund.
Despite higher oil prices, “key non-oil sectors will continue to be impacted by the pandemic,” Malik said. “It will also be a balancing act for oil producers to manage the tightening in the oil market, whilst not halting the global recovery outlook.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices down over 20% from highs. Should you invest?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI: India Inc's overseas direct investment falls by 31% to USD 1.85 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ surprise sees oil soar past Gulf’s budget-balancing Levels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk’s historic wealth gains unravel with $27 billion loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to check PF balance without Universal Account Number
- For checking EPF balance without UAN number, users will need to log into their account through the EPF homepage at epfindia.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On cryptocurrency, Anurag Thakur says ‘innovation welcomed, must evaluate ideas’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opted for continuity in deciding tax devolution to states: FC chairman N K Singh
- The 15th Finance Commission has recommended that states be given 41 per cent of the divisible tax pool of the Centre during the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, which is at the same level as was recommended by the 14th Finance Commission.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From ITR to PAN-Aadhaar linking: Tax-related tasks to complete before March 31
- Here’s a list of some of the tasks which need to be performed by taxpayers before March 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AirAsia CEO says company may launch flying-taxi business in 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid rescue plan clears hurdle as US economy shows gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muthoot Group chairman MG George passes away: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A weak week for gold: Here's how the bullion fared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, states need to discuss fuel taxes, says Sitharaman
- In an interaction with members of the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC), Sitharaman said that consumer sentiment about the tax burden on auto fuel was understandable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance to bear the cost of covid shots for its staff
- Nearly 1.1 million vaccine doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those in the 45-59 age group till Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plans to scrap 6,000 compliances
- Mohapatra said the idea came during Modi’s meeting with Marriott International president and chief executive Arne Sorenson, who complained about the complex regulations in starting and running a hotel in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox