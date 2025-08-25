OpenAI posts first jobs for India even before New Delhi office opens

Sam Altman's OpenAI has posted its first job openings for India, in a step closer to starting local operations in what is already its biggest international market. According to OpenAI, India is ChatGPT’s second largest market by users and one of its fastest-growing.(REUTERS)

The three positions are account director, digital natives; account director large enterprise; and account director, strategics, according to OpenAI's careers page.

About OpenAI India vacancies

1. Account director, digital natives: Ideally someone with more than seven years of selling platform-as-a-service or software-as-a-service. This candidate has to manage and support a portfolio of customer accounts from initial engagement to successful deployment, and renewal.

2. Account director, large enterprise: Ideally someone with 10+ years of selling PaaS/SaaS and consistently meeting targets of $2 million/year. This candidate has to manage a few key accounts—essentially lead a client’s journey from consideration to successful deployment.

Account director, strategics: Ideally someone with 14+ years of selling PaaS/SaaS and meeting revenue targets of $2 million annually for more than three years. This candidate will lead the Accounts function and support the recruitment and onboarding of team members.

All of these job openings are in the sales division of the company, according to the listings on OpenAI’s website. The sales division in turn is part of the company’s go-to-market team that includes sales, support, marketing and partnership professionals.

“Our sales team has a unique mission to help customers understand the deep impact that highly capable AI models can bring to their business and users,” the job description stated. “This role is a mixture of technical understanding, vision, partnership & value-driven strategy.”

On 22 August, OpenAI announced that it has officially set up a local unit in India, and plans to open its first office in New Delhi this year, underscoring the fourfold growth that ChatGPT has seen in India in the past year or so.

“The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all ingredients to become a global AI leader—amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the India AI Mission,” Sam Altman, co-founder and chief executive at OpenAI, said in a statement. “Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India.”

Additionally, Altman is set to make a second visit to India in less than a year.

India In Focus

According to OpenAI, India is ChatGPT’s second largest market by users and one of its fastest-growing. Its weekly active users in India have quadrupled over the past one year. The country now ranks among the Top 5 developer markets globally on the OpenAI platform. Additionally, India has the largest population of students on ChatGPT worldwide.

While OpenAI is yet to identify a location for its offices in New Delhi, it has set up an official India unit and started hiring a local team. This team will focus on strengthening relationships with local partners, governments, businesses, developers, and academic institutions.

OpenAI’s plans to enter India follows its ChatGPT subscription plans tailored for Indians. The company is also working with the government to speed up AI adoption in India.

ChatGPT Go: An India-specific subscription plan at ₹ 399/month with integrated UPI.

An India-specific subscription plan at 399/month with integrated UPI. OpenAI Academy: Expanded nationwide AI literacy program in partnership with India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Expanded nationwide AI literacy program in partnership with India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Enhanced Indic language support: ChatGPT’s recently launched GPT-5 model shows significant gains in benchmarks that test Indic language capabilities.

ChatGPT’s recently launched GPT-5 model shows significant gains in benchmarks that test Indic language capabilities. Study Mode: ChatGPT, in this mode, guides users through the learning process by offering personalized responses, interactive questioning, and step-by-step instruction to encourage improved learning and understanding.

OpenAI will host its first Education Summit in India later this month, and its first Developer Day in India later this year.