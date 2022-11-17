Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Opening bell: Sensex falls 111 points to begin day at 61,869; Nifty at 18,377

business
Updated on Nov 17, 2022 09:22 AM IST

Sensex fell by 111 points in opening trade.

On Wednesday, equity benchmark indices ended the trade in the positive territory.(Bloomberg File Photo )
ByHT News Desk

Sensex on Thursday fell by 111 points in opening trade to begin day at 61,869, whereas Nifty started its session above 18,300.

On Wednesday, equity benchmark indices ended the trade in the positive territory. The BSE Sensex closed at its fresh life-time high of 61,980.72, helped by buying in banking counters. The broader NSE Nifty ended marginally higher by 6.25 points or 0.03 per cent to 18,409.65.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major winners yesterday. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and IndusInd Bank were among the major laggards, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

