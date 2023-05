Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, following the rise in the previous session, as global cues improved on progress in U.S. debt ceiling talks. Sensex in green at over 62,000 points; Nifty rises over 18,300(Reuters File)

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.32% at 18,373 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.25% to 62,118.03.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

