Home / Business / Opening bell: Sensex up 200 points at over 60,000, Nifty above 17,600

Opening bell: Sensex up 200 points at over 60,000, Nifty above 17,600

Reuters | ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2023 09:48 AM IST

Barring information technology (IT), all the other 12 major sectoral indexes advanced.

Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, aided by lenders on strong quarterly updates, ahead of corporate earnings for the March quarter.

Benchmark indices will continue to remain muted at the start on Tuesday as SGX Nifty is trading in the flat-to-green zone.(ANI File Photo )
Benchmark indices will continue to remain muted at the start on Tuesday as SGX Nifty is trading in the flat-to-green zone.(ANI File Photo )

The Nifty 50 rose 0.45% at 17,705.55, as of 9:35 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.44% to 60,107.25.

Barring information technology (IT), all the other 12 major sectoral indexes advanced.

The public sector bank index rose 2.5%, aided by a 4% uptick in shares of state-owned lender Bank of Baroda Ltd, while financials gained 0.7%.

Several global brokerages reiterated "buy" on Bank of Baroda, after the lender saw a 19% YoY rise in total advances for the March quarter.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare surged over 10% after the pharma firm received U.S. FDA approval for drug to treat adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

The Nifty has risen nearly 4% over the past six sessions. Corporate earnings, scheduled from Tuesday, will be the near-term trigger for markets, according to analysts.

Casino gaming firm Delta Corp Ltd will report its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, followed by top information technology firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd on Wednesday.

J.P. Morgan recently said that TCS and Infosys Ltd have highest exposure to regional banks in the United States that are gripped under financial turmoil.

The two companies, and smaller rival LTIMindtree Ltd, might need to set aside provisions in the fourth quarter, according to J.P. Morgan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sensex
sensex
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out