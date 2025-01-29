Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 1,250 Google workers demand job security from CEO Sundar Pichai amid layoff concerns

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2025 07:55 PM IST

In the said petition, the employees have argued that Google is financially stable, so the layoffs don't make sense.

Amid ongoing layoffs, Google employees in the US and Canada are pushing back, launching a petition addressed to CEO Sundar Pichai, demanding job security. Titled “Job Security,” the petition reflects growing concerns about the company’s future workforce policies.

Google employees in the US and Canada fear more layoffs.(REUTERS)
Google employees in the US and Canada fear more layoffs.(REUTERS)

According to CNBC, more 1,250 employees have already signed it, urging leadership to provide clarity and stability.

“We, the undersigned Google workers from offices across the US and Canada, are concerned about instability at Google that impacts our ability to do high quality, impactful work,” the petition states.

In the petition, the employees have argued that Google is financially stable, so the layoffs don't make sense. According to them, the layoffs seem unnecessary and unfair.

"Ongoing rounds of layoffs make us feel insecure about our jobs. The company is clearly in a strong financial position, making the loss of so many valuable colleagues without explanation hurt even more,” it read.

The petition comes amid Google’s cost-cutting stance as the tech giant shifts its focus to the ongoing AI wave. The company's new chief financial officer (CFO), Anat Ashkenazi, has called cost-cutting a major priority, especially as the company invests more in AI infrastructure in 2025. She mentioned that there are still more ways to reduce expenses, which made employees nervous about further layoffs. Google hasn't provided any specific details about the cost-cutting measures it intends to undertake.

The Google employees’ demands

Through the petition, the employees have asked Google CEO Sundar Pichai to offer voluntary buyouts before laying people off, guarantee severance pay for laid-off employees, and not use performance reviews as an excuse to fire workers.

The employees believe that the company might be giving low-performance ratings just to use them as a layoff excuse. However, Google denied those allegations and said performance reviews are fair and based on individual roles and expectations.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On